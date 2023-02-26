Commodore Capital LP Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Larimar Therapeutics accounts for about 0.4% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 354,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 106,128 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,391,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 987,446 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Larimar Therapeutics

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Further Reading

