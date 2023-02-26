Commodore Capital LP Reduces Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Commodore Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,084 shares during the period. Kura Oncology accounts for approximately 2.0% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned about 1.34% of Kura Oncology worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 193,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 591,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 483,836 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

