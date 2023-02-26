Commons Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commons Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.92. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $42,164.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,332.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,193 shares of company stock worth $2,777,899. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.