Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 352,559 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,559 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $306,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

