Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $218,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 143.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 183,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 107,987 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

XOM stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

