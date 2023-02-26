Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 10,903 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $118,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 840,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,037,000 after buying an additional 59,787 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average of $142.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

