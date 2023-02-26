Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 836 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $153,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in S&P Global by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,657,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after buying an additional 310,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.77 and a 200 day moving average of $345.78. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

