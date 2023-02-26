Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 1.1 %
SBS stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.