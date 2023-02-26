Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 1.1 %

SBS stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.