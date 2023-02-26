Comparing Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebix has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Ebix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.31 -$5.95 million ($0.26) -1.02 Ebix $994.94 million 0.53 $68.19 million $2.34 7.31

Profitability

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81% Ebix 6.80% 12.51% 5.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Healthcare Triangle and Ebix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthcare Triangle presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 656.14%. Ebix has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.78%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than Ebix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ebix beats Healthcare Triangle on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About Ebix

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services. The Insurance Exchanges channel includes software, setup, customization, transaction processing, maintenance, and hosting services. The Risk Compliance Solutions channel consists of certificates of insurance and consulting services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.