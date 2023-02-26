Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Comstock Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $12.81. 8,949,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,216. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 2,681,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after buying an additional 693,790 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

