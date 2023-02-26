Constellation Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $120.42 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $120.42 million and $369,726.77 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002092 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00422244 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.77 or 0.28540887 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
