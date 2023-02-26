Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 796.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

