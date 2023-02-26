Cowen Lowers Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRPH. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.57.

Graphite Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.11. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Graphite Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

