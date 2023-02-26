Credit Suisse Group Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $330.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $346.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.07.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $257.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day moving average is $293.26.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.