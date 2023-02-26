Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average is $94.08. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 419.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 165.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Crocs by 100.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 66.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.