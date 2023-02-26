Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Benchmark

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CCRN opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $970.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

