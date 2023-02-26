CUBE (ITAMCUBE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $281.50

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, CUBE has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a total market cap of $30.30 million and approximately $281.50 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00417071 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,644.50 or 0.28191230 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

