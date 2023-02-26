CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-2.71 EPS.

CubeSmart Trading Up 3.5 %

CUBE traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. 3,703,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,769,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after purchasing an additional 740,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 322,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

