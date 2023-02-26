cVault.finance Price Tops $3,856.27 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $3,856.27 or 0.16400575 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $38.56 million and $3,320.75 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

