DA Davidson Trims Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Target Price to $91.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.57.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OSTK opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Overstock.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Overstock.com by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.