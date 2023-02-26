Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -23.81%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $9,078,000. Towle & Co raised its position in Dana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 319,830 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Dana by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,185 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

