Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Dana from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DAN stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.40.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.81%.

Insider Transactions at Dana

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 478.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dana by 631.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

