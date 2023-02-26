DAO Maker (DAO) Price Up 2.5% This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $217.89 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00006244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

