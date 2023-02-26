DataHighway Trading Down 4.5% This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00016758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $126.34 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,107,777 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.8311917 USD and is down -10.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,373,190.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

