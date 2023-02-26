Decentralized Social One Day Trading Volume Hits $195,264.90 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.91 or 0.00037933 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $93.80 million and approximately $195,264.90 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

