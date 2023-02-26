DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $312.36 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00403753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

