Delphia USA Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

SAVA opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $51.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cassava Sciences Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Univest Sec cut their price target on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

