Delphia USA Inc. Cuts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 186,709 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 206,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,746,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,951.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,951.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,021,000 shares of company stock worth $65,129,280. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of IOVA opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

