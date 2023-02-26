Delphia USA Inc. Has $226,000 Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 2.5 %

CPE opened at $38.27 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.