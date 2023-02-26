Delphia USA Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,260 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oscar Health Stock Performance

In related news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

OSCR opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.52.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

