Delphia USA Inc. Raises Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OWL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $12.41 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -413.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,733.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.