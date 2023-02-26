Delphia USA Inc. Sells 31,174 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,174 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Price Performance

CANO opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cano Health Company Profile

CANO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.