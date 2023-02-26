Delphia USA Inc. Sells 31,174 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,174 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.
CANO opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
