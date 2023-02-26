Delphia USA Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Pool by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Pool by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.18.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $356.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $488.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

