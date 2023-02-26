Delphia USA Inc. Sells 3,630 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Delphia USA Inc. cut its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 201,241 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

