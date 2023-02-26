Delphia USA Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $31.98 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

