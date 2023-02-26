Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Denbury Price Performance

DEN stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

About Denbury

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 553.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,464,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Denbury by 470.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 492,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 406,063 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 173,578 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

