Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday.

Danone Trading Down 0.2 %

BN opened at €53.77 ($57.20) on Thursday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($76.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.28.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

