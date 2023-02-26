DFI.Money Hits Market Capitalization of $51.71 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for $1,339.75 or 0.05684261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $51.71 million and $15.22 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

