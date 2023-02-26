dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $165.56 million and $6,898.28 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00404682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017381 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.03077965 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $8,896.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

