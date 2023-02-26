Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average is $140.77. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

