DigiByte Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.30 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $184.73 million and $5.30 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,369.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00404014 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014257 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00091032 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00644750 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00580396 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00178035 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,047,744,244 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.