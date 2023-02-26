DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group raised DocuSign from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.71.
DocuSign Trading Down 3.7 %
DOCU opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 897.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.