Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.63-$10.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.91-2.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.13.

Dollar General stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average is $242.65.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

