Domo’s (DOMO) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Domo has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Domo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Domo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

