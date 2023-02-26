Dun & Bradstreet’s (DNB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $18.57.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

