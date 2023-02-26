Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.25. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 17,651 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Dyadic International Trading Down 3.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
