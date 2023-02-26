Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.25. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 17,651 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Dyadic International Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Institutional Trading of Dyadic International

About Dyadic International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

