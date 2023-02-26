EAC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,334.69 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, EAC has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $2.62 million and $4,334.69 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00404682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0087111 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,703.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

