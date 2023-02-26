EAC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,334.69 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $4,334.69 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0087111 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,703.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

