Eaton Vance Management Acquires 145 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $51,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,491 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after acquiring an additional 106,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 831.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $348.03 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

