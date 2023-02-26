Eaton Vance Management Buys 675 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $42,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $64.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

